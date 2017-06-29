Mary Kom pep talk inspires Indian eves ahead of HWL semis

Battling against odds has been the hallmark of her illustrious career and that's precisely what MC Mary Kom told the members of the Indian women's hockey team as they embark on their journey to qualify for 2018 World Cup to be held in London.

Five-time world champion and London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom had a surprise session with Indian eves yesterday ahead of their departure for the FIH Hockey World League Semi-Final to be held in Johannesburg from July 8 to 23.

"We did everything in our capacity to prepare ourselves for the event. We even had an hour long inspirational session with Mary Kom yesterday. It was a surprise for the girls and they really liked it very much," Indian women's hockey team chief coach Marije Sjoerd told

