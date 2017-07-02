Manager's Report: No adverse views on Kohli-Kumble relation

India captain Virat Kohli has got an all clear in administrative manager Kapil Malhotra's report on his differences with coach Anil Kumble, which primarily led to the former leg-spinner's exit after the Champions Trophy.

While the administrative manager's report is mandatory after every home or away series that India plays, it is usually perceived as a formality.

In the wake of Kumble's resignation though, the BCCI had specifically instructed Cricket Club of India (CCI)'s Malhotra to report any incident of discord between Kohli and Kumble when the team was in England.

However, it has been learnt that Malhotra's report does not have mention of any controversial incidents.

"Kapil Malhotra has submitted his report. At least there is nothing in the report which suggests that skipper Virat Kohli was ever rude to the coach or mention of any incident which could be termed as a breach of discipline," a BCCI source in the know of things told

