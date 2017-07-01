Malinga to miss second Zimbabwe ODI with influenza

Sri Lanka pace spearhead Lasith Malinga will miss the second ODI of the ongoing five-match series against Zimbabwe as he has contracted viral influenza and has been recommended 48 hours of rest following medical assessment.

The Sri Lanka Cricket also said that left-arm chinaman Lakshan Sandakan had missed the first ODI due to the same illness.

Malinga is currently five wickets short of 300 in ODIs, five short of becoming the fourth Sri Lanka bowler to the mark after Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas and Sanath Jayasuriya, reports ESPNcricinfo.com

The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0, having won the first match by six wickets.

The second ODI will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 2.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)