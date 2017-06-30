Maha tops medals tally at Sub-Junior National Aquatic C'ship

Maharashtra topped the medals tally at the 34th Sub Junior National Aquatic Championship, which ended here today, bagging 17 golds, six silver and seven bronze medals.

Maharashtra's Utkarsh Ghor won his fifth gold in the championship setting a national record in 200 m individual medley event.

Sanjiti Saha, too, grabbed her fourth gold in the championship creating a national record in 50 m girls butterfly event, while Vedika Amin won her fourth gold in the championship creating a national record in 100 m girls freestyle event. Saha and Amin are also from Maharashtra.

Of the 17 golds for Maharashtra, altogether 13 were bagged by the trio- Saha, Ghor and Amin.

In the 200 meters individual medley boys group IV, Ghor created a national meet record by completing the heat in the time of 2:42.91 winning the first gold of the day for the state.

Ranbir D Singh of Delhi won the silver medal clocking 2:45.51 and S Athouba M of Manipur won the bronze medal finishing the heat in 2:51.19.

While in the 50 meters girls butterfly category III, Saha won the second gold medal for the state creating a new record of 30.17, followed by teammate Palak Dhami, who too bettered the new record by clocking 30.64 winning a silver medal. Karnataka's Nina V won the bronze medal clocking 31.61.

In the 50 meters breaststroke girls IV event, Maharashtra's Sanjana Pala bagged the Bronze medal by clocking 43.45 seconds, while Jahanbi Kashyap won her second gold medal of the day taking Assam in the second position in the medals tally by clocking 43.11 seconds.

Bengal's Pritha Debnath won the silver medal clocking 43.36 seconds.

In the 100 meters freestyle girls category III, Amin created a new national record by completing the heat in timing of 1:02.77 thus clinching a gold.

