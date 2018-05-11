Madrid Open: Dominic Thiem ends Rafael Nadal's sensational run, Roger Federer to be new World No.1

Dominic Thiem caused a massive upset on Friday as he knocked out Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open. The Austrian registered a sraight sets 7-5, 6-3 win against the defending champion.

Nadal had set a record on Thursday as he snapped John McEnroe's 49-set winning streak on clay with a third-round victory against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina. The triumph not only booked his place in the last-eight of the tournament but also ensured his 21st consecutive win on clay.

On Friday, though, Thiem was in complete control. While the straight sets result could be attributed to physical and mental exhaution on Rafa's part, nothing can be taken away from Thiem's impressive shot-making.

Nadal's loss also meant his great rival Roger Federer will become the World No.1 when the ATP Rankings are released on Monday. Thiem, seeded fifth, will face South African Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Nadal, who headed into the tournament on the back of 11th Barcelona Open title and 11th Madrid Open title, is bidding to make it to the semifinals of the Madrid Masters for the sixth straight year.

Nadal and Thiem had previously met each other eight times, with the Spanish star clinching six of those games. However, the Austrian was the only player to beat Nadal on clay in 2017 besides also being the last person to pick up a set against the top-ranked.