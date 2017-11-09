Lionel Messi breaks silence, says- I don't decide who plays for Argentina

Messi has hit back at suggestions that only his friends are allowed to play for the national team.

It has been claimed in the past that Lionel Messi influences selection for Argentina football team. It has been said that only Messi's friends are allowed to play for the national team. Messi has kept silent on susch accusations for a long time but now the Barcelona superstar has finally came out and called it a 'lie'.

Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi's exclusion from the side is often touted as an example of how Messi has a hand in team selection. Icardi has not played for Argentina since 2013.

Icardi, who has one of the best strikers in Serie A in recently, married ex-wife of Messi's close friend Maxi Lopez. Messi opened about the episode of team selection and said, he does not have the right to decide who plays and not.

"It was said that I didn't want Icardi coming to the national team, but I've never decided if a player comes or not. Now it's coming out that all that was said was a lie. I never said I didn't want Icardi in the national team nor did I make anyone leave other players out," Messi told a TV channel.

"Telling great players that they're only playing because they're Messi's friend is disrespectful — and it's also a total lie because I don't run the national team."

With Messi clearing the air about not being involved in team selection, it remains to be seen if Icardi will play for Argentina alongside Messi in World Cup 2018.