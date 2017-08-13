Lalit Modi's new dream: MMA league

Over the past six years, since he was forced out of the IPL and Indian cricket, to boot, Modi, it seems, has been exploring and attending martial arts events to identify and build a group to rival the best in the business.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably the most lavish spectacle Indian, or world, cricket has seen since the Kerry Packer days. Now, the embattled founder of the IPL, living in exile in London to avoid Indian investigative agencies on charges of money laundering, among other offences – all of which he has denied – has his eyes on an even bigger prize: fighting. Specifically, televised live fights of some of the biggest names around the world, to be beamed prime time in all the major cities around the globe.

Over the past six years, since he was forced out of the IPL and Indian cricket, to boot, Modi, it seems, has been exploring and attending martial arts events to identify and build a group to rival the best in the business. He already has his global venture company, Valor Sports and Entertainment Group, bringing in together almost all the big athletes from Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) registered in Singapore.

Modi, who said his final goodbye to Indian cricket on Saturday by resigning as the president of the Nagaur District Cricket Association in Rajasthan, is now looking to build a media brand enterprise that will shake up every household across the world by showing planet's most dreaded fighting warriors. His gameplan is simple: Block all the prime weekend slots in each country's topmost sports channel and make Valor the only talking point in every drawing room.

From Delhi and Mumbai in India to New York in US or from Istanbul in Turkey to Beijing in China, Modi is said to have roped in the biggest names in those countries. If the likes of Mukesh Ambani or Shah Rukh Khan were the toast of his IPL venture, then Kim Kardashian or David Beckham could well be the names that are tossed around at his new venture.

The IPL, initially written off for being a hotch-potch of western sporting events, complete with cheerleaders, managed to raise $723.59 million in player auctions, an unheard-of figure in Indian cricket, let alone for a T20 format. Now, the world will be watching to see the numbers when fighters from across the world assemble under one roof.