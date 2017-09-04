La Liga asks UEFA to investigate Manchester City concerning FFP breach

UEFA is already looking into Paris St Germain concerning breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

La Liga have asked UEFA to investigate Manchester City concerning breaches of their Financial Fair Play rules. The European governing body are already looking into Paris Saint-Germain following their mega deals for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has spoken of concerns regarding "funding by state-aid" with his belief that it "distorts European competitions and creates an inflationary spiral that is irreparably harming the football industry."

Pep Guardiola's side have spent lavishly this summer, forking out £220m to overhaul their squad to his liking, the largest spending spree of all time in a single window.

A statement from the body released on Monday confirmed two letters were sent to UEFA on August 22, urging them to investigate both PSG and City.

It read, "Both PSG and Man City benefit from sponsorships that make no economic sense and lack any fair value.

"La Liga calls on Uefa to proceed with its investigation, taking into account the full history of PSG's actions. Additionally, La Liga calls on Uefa to open a similar investigation into Man City."

PSG are owned by the state of Qatar, while City benefit from The Abu Dhabi United Group's investment.

(With Agency Inputs)