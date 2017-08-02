Kerala grants financial aid to PU Chitra day after her exclusion from World Athletics Championship squad

Athlete P U Chitra, whose exclusion from the Indian squad for the upcoming World Athletics Championships triggered a controversy, would get a monthly scholarship of Rs 10,000 besides allowance for training, Kerala Government said today.

A state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here also decided to employ in its services Indian footballer C K Vineeth, who lost his central government job recently due to lack of attendance.

Chitra, hailing from a financially backward family in Mundoor in Palakkad, would also be given a daily allowance of Rs 500 to meet her training and food expenses in addition to the scholarship, the statement said.

The Kerala athlete, who has won several national and international gold medals, was excluded by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) from the team for the London event to be held this month.

The sports community in the state and the state government had backed Chitra over the issue.

Chitra moved the Kerala High Court which last week ordered the Centre and the AFI to ensure her participation in the world meet. A contempt plea by her is also pending.

The government decided to extend monetary support to the athlete in view of her brilliant performance and her poor family background, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Vineeth would be appointed in the government service on par with the post of Secretariat Assistant.

Hailing from Kannur, Vineeth was working with the Accountant General Office as an auditor on probation under the sports quota since 2012.

However, he was terminated from service recently with effect from May 7, 2016 on the ground of irregular office attendance.

Because of his busy training schedule and matches, the player was unable to attend his office regularly.