Junior Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary helps India maintain 2nd place in medals tally

India won a bronze to hold on to the second place in the medals tally, with the help of a gallant fourth place finish by Saurabh Chaudhary in the men's 10m air pistol individual event on day two ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Suhl, Germany. Saurabh's performance on the day meant that trio of Anmol and Arjun Singh Cheema apart from Saurabh himself, claimed the team bronze in the event. India now has a haul of three medals, one of every colour.

And with Yashaswini Singh Deswal making it through to the women's final of the same event with an impeccable performance in her qualification round, the tally looks set to go up further by the end of the day. Saurabh, Anmol and Arjun logged a combined score of 1718 to finish behind silver medalists Korea, who had a team score of 1720. Russia, with a combined score of 1724 won the team gold in the event.

Earlier, Saurabh notched up a score of 578 in the individual qualification round to finish third among 98 competing shooters. Among them, Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov, who had earlier this month won a gold in the same event at the third Senior World Cup stage in Munich. Pavlo finished second on the same score.

In his first final at this level, Saurabh despite a shaky start recovered brilliantly but eventually settled for fourth position with a score of 198. Boram Choe of Korea won gold with a junior world record finals score of 241.1 ahead of Pavlo, who won silver with a score of 239.9. Italy's Paolo Monna won bronze with a score of 218.3. Yashaswini shot a fabulous 385 to top the qualification round in the women's 10m air pistol event.

It was a quality field with several junior World, European and Asian champions in the fray, but so imposing was Yashaswini's score on the day that she was full two points clear of the second placed finisher.