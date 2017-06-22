It's Kumble's personal decision to step down: Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly today said it was Anil Kumble's personal decision to step down as head coach but refused to comment on the speculated rift with Virat Kohli.

"He has resigned at the last minute, it's his personal decision. I don't want to talk on this matter," Ganguly, a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee formed to recommend the coach, said at CAB today.

Kumble, in his parting statement, has said Kohli had reservations about his coaching 'style' and there partnership was untenable as he did not accompany the side in the ongoing tour to the West Indies.

The BCCI has decided to invite more applications for the post of Indian team's coach to give the CAC a wide range of options for picking the suitable candidate who will be appointed before the tour of Sri Lanka next month.

