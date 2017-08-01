Essel Group 90 years
It's a match! Manchester United set to wear Tinder logo for upcoming season

alt DNA Web Team | Tue, 1 Aug 2017-03:27pm , DNA webdesk

The Silicon Valley company is looking to take advantage of global fan following of the English club

After the Premier League made changes in sponsorship regulations, Manchester United will reportedly take advantage by adding Tinder logo to their sleeves.

According to a report in Daily Mail, United and Tinder have reportedly agreed on an advertising deal of £12 million-a-year for 2017/18 season.

The changed sponsorship rules allow teams to showcase one extra brand logo on their uniforms, provided it is limited to left sleeve. The right sleeve will have the Premier League logo.

Shirt-sleeve sponsorships are valued at 20% of that on the front of the shirts, reports Mirror.co.uk. American auto giant Chevrolet pays £50 million every season for that to the Old Trafford team.

The media reports also say that the Red Devil's agreement is highest yet in that category. Before approaching United, Tinder already has such deals with Italian club Napoli.

