Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid next year?

The speculations about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Spanish club started when he cut a dejected figure even after defeating Las Palmas.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to leave Bernabeu next year if we are to believe the media reports.

According to a report by Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, the 32-year-old footie has told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he wants to bid adieu to the club next summer.

Reportedly, Ronaldo rejected contract renewal from the Spanish club. Ronaldo told beIN Sports in October that he is happy with the contract he has now.

Reports also suggest that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not willing to let go Ronaldo.

It is also being alleged that he was unhappy with Real Madrid's aggressive attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe, who eventually joined Neymar Jr at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo is currently celebrating the birth of his daughter Alana Martina with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Some family time before the player has to return to the field after the International break.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored only one goal in the last four games he played for Real Madrid.