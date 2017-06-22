Mc Donald's Out, Intel in:Tech company to partner International Olympic Committee

Just days after splitting with long-term sponsor McDonald's, the International Olympic Committee said today it had signed a partnership deal with technology giant Intel.

"Intel and the IOC are partnering to bring Intel's leading technology to enhance the Olympic Games through to 2024," the International Olympic Committee said.

The partnership was signed at an official ceremony in New York with IOC president Thomas Bach and Brian Krzanich, Intel's chief executive, both present.

"We're very excited to be working with the Intel team to drive the future of the Olympic Games through cutting-edge technology," said Bach.

Krzanich added. "Through this close collaboration with the Olympic family, we will accelerate the adoption of technology for the future of sports on the world's largest athletic stage."

Intel's global rights will include the Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang in 2018, the 2020 Tokyo Games, Beijing's Winter Games in 2022 and the Olympics in 2024 which will be held either in Paris or Los Angeles.

McDonald's announced last week it had ended its longtime Olympic sponsorship dating back to 1976.

The US fast food giant had supported the Olympics since the Montreal Games and although the split takes place with immediate effect they will continue to be a sponsor at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.