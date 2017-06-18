Indian wrestlers bag three medals at Jr Asian C'ship

Indian wrestlers today clinched three medals, including a gold by Sharvan, on the final day of the Junior Asian Championships here.

On the last day of the competition, Sharvan bagged the yellow metal in men's 60kg freestyle category, beating Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei of Iran 9-2 in the final.

Deepak Punia claimed the silver medal in the 84kg freestyle, while Karan settled for a bronze in 66kg freestyle.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)