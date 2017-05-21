Indian women's cricket team defeat South Africa to lift quadrangular trophy

India's women's cricket team won the quadrangular series in South Africa by beating the hosts by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Set a target of 156 to chase, the victory was achieved on the back of unbeaten fifties from Mithali Raj and Poonam Raut. Among the bowlers, Jhulan Goswami was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 22 from her 8 overs.

Raj has now become India's most successful captain - among both women and men - with a winning percentage of 61.

Earlier in the tournament, India's Deepti Sharma and Poonam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international.

It also marked the first 300-run stand in women's cricket, eclipsing the 268-run partnership between England openers Caroline Atkins and Sarah Taylor against South Africa in 2008.

The 19-year-old Sharma hammered 24 boundaries and two sixes in her 160-ball innings to score 188, the second-highest individual score behind Australian Belinda Clark's unbeaten 229 against Denmark 10 years ago.

Raut, 27, scored 109 before retiring hurt shortly after the dismissal of Sharma.

India went on to score 358 for two before skittling Ireland for 109 to record a 249-run victory in a quadrangular series that also features hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe.