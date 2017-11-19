Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC mark ISL debut with win against Mumbai City FC

Eduardo Garcia and Sunil Chhetri scored for Bengaluru FC as they beat Mumbai City FC 2-0.

Eduardo Garcia and Sunil Chhetri were on the mark as Bengaluru FC scored their first win of the Indian Super League beating Mumbai City FC 2-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

Bengaluru started with a flourish and Miku had a flick to send Chhetri through in the seventh minutes but it was saved by Goian's tackle. On the other end, a shot from Everton Santos was blocked for a Mumbai corner.

Juanan Gonzalez came closest to breaking the deadlock with a close shot. Chhetri, who was put through Udanta Singh put his foot through the ball but failed to put Bengaluru in the lead. Udanta Singh had the best chance of the first half when he broke through on the right but half-time came with both the sides failing to score.

Eduardo Garcia, finally broke the deadlock, as put Bengaluru FC ahead in the 67th minute.

Mumbai tried to come back but the Bengaluru defence managed to keep out the danger.

Chhetri then scored in 90th minute to seat the win for the debutants. He received the ball via a defensive error in the Mumbai half and slotted the ball home.

This was Chhetri’s 50th goal of his Bengaluru career.

Bengaluru play their next game against Delhi Dynamos on November 26 while Mumbai City return home to take on FC Goa.