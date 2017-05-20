Indian Men's team wins gold in compound event at Archery World Cup

The Indian Men's team defeated Colombia in the final of Archery World Cup in Shanghai to win gold on Satruday.

The Indian team comprising of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither, and Amanjeet Singh won by a score of 226-221, reports ESPN.

Verma is also scheduled to take on USA in the compound mixed team event with Jyothi Surekha Vennam for the bronze medal playoff. The duo lost to second-seeded Korea 152 -158 in the semis.

However, Indian recurve archers, including Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, cut a sorry figure as they bowed out of their respective events early on Friday.

In the first major competition after last year's Rio Olympics, Atanu and Deepika came up with poor performances in the recurve section.

Atanu made a quarterfinal exit after going down to Dutch debutant Steve Wijler, who later made a dream final by beating three-time Olympic medallist Im Dong Hyun in the semifinals.

Deepika also made an exit in the last-eight round after losing to Hayakawa Ren of Japan 1-7.

Recurve mixed combination of Atanu and Deepika made a quarterfinal exit after a 3-5 defeat to Russia.

Men's recurve team lost to Japan 0-3 in the quarterfinals while women's recurve team, seeded sixth, made a first round exit after being beaten 2-6 by USA.

(With PTI Inputs)