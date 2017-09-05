India v/s Macau Live score, updates and commentry: IND dominate but fail to score in first half

Live score, updates and commentry of AFC Asian Cup football qualifier match between India and Macau.

Stephen Constantine's boys will aim to continue with their unbeaten streak and inch closer for qualifying in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup when it takes on Macau in a crucial match on Tuesday.

India currently stay on top of Group A with 6 points, courtesy back to back victories against Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri had scored in both of team's victories in the qualifiers.

Here are the live updates of the match:

'17:45

HALF TIME

It's still 0-0 despite India dominating most of the play. They also came close once or twice but the finish is missing yet.

'17:44

Another chance goes abegging. Jeje enters the box but lacks support. He is outnumbered inside the box.

'17:37

Chettri tries a long-ranger now but it sails over the crossbar.

"17:27

27' OH CLOSE!!! A long cross but before @jejefanai heads it home, the goalie leaps to catch it on time #BackTheBlue #MACvIND #MissionMacau — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2017

'17:20

CLOSE! Sunil Chettri comes very close to scoring opener but good tackle from Macau keeps him from scoring, it's still 0-0

'17:15

Macau win their first corner of the match but there is no danger.

'17:13

Chhettri tries his luck from outside the box but it's blocked by the defender.

'17:10

India have dominated the first 10 minutes. It's been one-way traffic but it's still 0-0​

'17:04

Sunil Chhettri couldn't control the cross from Narayan Das. Good start from India here though.

'17:02

Jeje Lalpekhlua starts with a foul and Macau win a free-kick. No harm done.

'17:01

The referee blows his whistle and we're underway in Macau!

'17:00

The full Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Albino Gomes.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary.

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Balwant Singh