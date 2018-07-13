India's Twitterati go beserk after Hina Das clinches historic gold medal at IAAF Wolrd U-20 Athletics Championships

Twitter was full of praise for athlete Hima Das, who clinched a gold medal in the women's 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere (Finland).

The 18-year-old Das, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold, which triggered a wild celebration at the Indian camp. This was though not her personal best as she had clocked 51.13 last month in Guwahti at the National Inter-State Championships.

Watch the memorable moment here:

Hima Das!!!!! Here's India's first gold at a global track event.#IAAFTampere2018 pic.twitter.com/9KWqMcmKZY — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) July 12, 2018

Soon after, praise came from all over India, with actors, athletes and politicians coming together to hail young Hina's achievement.

India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018

Hima Das creates history by winning Gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships. She is 1st Indian athlete to win Gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. You have made proud. #NariShakti — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 12, 2018

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment. It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field.

Hima Das!! What a champion!! Congratulations. You make India proud U-20 400m World Champion pic.twitter.com/W4wyCHH4UL — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 12, 2018

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018

Congratulations to Hima Das on scripting history by winning a Gold at U-20 World Championship. It is the first ever gold medal for India at any track event in a global competition. She has made the country proud. It is a special & glorious moment in India’s sporting history. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 13, 2018

T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India's first Gold at a global track event in Under - 20 World Athletics. Nicely done — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2018

#Northeast and indeed whole of India feeling proud of you. Congratulations #HimaDas on winning Gold Medal in 400m World Under 20 Championship. pic.twitter.com/LaqwQnD53D — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 13, 2018

You have done an incredibly inspiring job by becoming the first Indian track athlete to win a gold medal at a World event Hima Das. We are so proud & happy. Your Gold at women's 400 m World Under-20 Championships is a priceless jewel. Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/rfnHnUeD2h — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 12, 2018

Yet another brilliant performance from India's daughter..Kudos to India's Hima Das who made history by becoming our first track athlete to become a world champion at any level after winning the women's 400m at the U-20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday#HimaDas — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 13, 2018

Congratulations to India's sprint champion, #HimaDas on creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a GOLD in 400m at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. India is proud of you! pic.twitter.com/ptDfEwJLhD — Congress (@INCIndia) July 13, 2018

Running in lane number 4, Das was behind Romania's Andrea Miklos at the final bend but produced a stunning burst during the final stretch to cross the finishing line well ahead of the field. She produced her trademark burst at the final 50m.

Miklos took the silver in 52.07 while Taylor Manson of USA was third in 52.28. "I am very happy to win the gold in the World Junior Championships. I want to thank all the Indians back home and also those, who were here cheering me. It was very encouraging to have this kind of support," she said after the race.

Das, from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district, now joins the illustrious company of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in Poland in the last edition in 2016 in a world record effort. In fact, Das is the first Indian track athlete to have won a medal in the history of this competition.