India's Twitterati go beserk after Hina Das clinches historic gold medal at IAAF Wolrd U-20 Athletics Championships

Hima Das

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 09:43 AM IST

Twitter was full of praise for athlete Hima Das, who clinched a gold medal in the women's 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere (Finland).

The 18-year-old Das, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold, which triggered a wild celebration at the Indian camp. This was though not her personal best as she had clocked 51.13 last month in Guwahti at the National Inter-State Championships.

Watch the memorable moment here:

Soon after, praise came from all over India, with actors, athletes and politicians coming together to hail young Hina's achievement.

Running in lane number 4, Das was behind Romania's Andrea Miklos at the final bend but produced a stunning burst during the final stretch to cross the finishing line well ahead of the field. She produced her trademark burst at the final 50m.

Miklos took the silver in 52.07 while Taylor Manson of USA was third in 52.28. "I am very happy to win the gold in the World Junior Championships. I want to thank all the Indians back home and also those, who were here cheering me. It was very encouraging to have this kind of support," she said after the race.

Das, from Dhing village in Assam's Nagaon district, now joins the illustrious company of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in Poland in the last edition in 2016 in a world record effort. In fact, Das is the first Indian track athlete to have won a medal in the history of this competition.

