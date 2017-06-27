'Hyderabad Sailing Week' at Hussain Sagar lake from tomorrow

The 'Hyderabad Sailing Week' would be held at the Hussain Sagar lake here from tomorrow and the event will see participation from more than 200 different types of boats.

The Sailing Week, to be held till July 8, is the only Olympic class event in the country which is being conducted continuously for the last 32 years, an official release said here today.

"This year also we have taken the onus to give heavy weight Single Handler Olympic Class Finn a participation at this mega platform," the release quoted Lieutenant General KK Aggarwal, Commodore EME Sailing Association, as saying.

"We already have an Olympian in Finn Class from the country, this is for the first time that it is being sailed in any Senior Multi Class event in the country," he said.

The 'Hyderabad Sailing Week-Senior Multi Class Sailing Championship-2017' is organised by Laser Class Association of India, EME Sailing Association and Secunderabad Sailing Club with the support of the Sports Authority of Telangana.

It is held under the aegis of Yachting Association of India and International Laser Class Association.

More than 200 different types of boats would take part in the competition. The release added that 96 Races in Senior and Olympic -- Laser (Std, Rdl, 4.7), RS:X, 470, Hobie-16, Finn & Ent classes are scheduled to be held.

