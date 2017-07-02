Horn shocks Pacquiuao in WBO welterweight world title bout

Jeff Horn registered one of the biggest upsets in Australian boxing history, as he stunned Filipino boxing great Manny Pacquiao to clinch the WBO welterweight world title at Brisbane's Lang Park on Sunday.

Much opposite to the expectations, Horn gave a tough fight to Pacquiao throughout the 12 rounds and was eventually declared winner in unanimous points decision despite the Filipino boxer landing much more punches during the bout.

Horn came out with a spectacular performance in the final round as he threw some big shots at Pacquiao, knowing that he needed to clinch the round to win the fight against eight-division world champion.

The final scoreboard read 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of Horn, the Guardian reported.

With the win, the 29-year-old Australian has now improved his record to 18-0-1.

Earlier, Pacquiao?s trainer Freddie Roach had said he would ask the boxer-turned politician to retire if he lost.

