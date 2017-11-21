Hong Kong Open: Parupalli Kashyap reaches main draw in men's singles

India's Parupalli Kashyap notched up two wins in the qualifying round to reach the men's singles main draw at the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Super Series on Tuesday.

Kashyap saw off local shuttler Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-13 21-19 after disposing off Chinese Taipei's Kan Chao Yu 21-12 21-10 in his opening match here. The Indian will play Korean Lee Dong Keun next.

Kashyap's win comes after he was in danger of not being allowed to play in the Superseries for lack of proper visa. The world No. 47 Kashyap along with B Sai Preneeth and Swarup, were detained at the Hong Kong airport on Sunday for two hours citing improper visa. However, the Hong Kong Badminton Association got them a visa.

Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok defeated Hong Kong combo of Li Kuen Hon and Yeung Shing Choi 21-14 21-18 before going down 19-21 17-21 to Korean combo of Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo to bow out of the tournament.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who won the national championship recently, lost 18-21 11-21 to Indonesian combo of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the qualifiers.