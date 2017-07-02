Here's how you can get tickets for Vijender Singh's bout with Chinese Zulpikar Maimaitiali

Singh will fight Maimaitiali in a double title fight on August 5 in Mumbai.

The online ticket sales of Indian boxing star Vijender Singh's showdown with Chinese Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a double title fight next month started on Saturday.

WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion Vijender Singh will take on the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion in a winner-takes-all clash on August 5 at NSCI Dome The tickets Mumbai will be available on www.bookmyshow.com.

The tickets are priced from Rs 1200 12,000 in different categories. Tickets for general stands are divided into two categories, Purple and Blue stand are priced at Rs. 1200 and Bronze Stand for Rs. 1500.

The Ringside tickets are divided into three categories - Silver 3000, Gold 8000 and Diamond Rs. 12,000 respectively.

Speaking on fighting in Mumbai, Vijender Singh said, "I love the city of Mumbai, the people here are very welcoming, the vibe of this city is very exciting. I hope a lot of people come out and support me. I am confident there will be loud cheering for me and people will enjoy watching the bout."

This will be an interesting fight since both the boxers are undefeated in their respective countries and hold almost the same record of having fought 8 bouts since they turned professional.

Vijender Singh holds a record of 7 knockout wins which gives him an edge over his opponent who has 5 knockout wins under his name.

The event will feature other boxers in undercard fights.

The 2008 Olympic trio of Vijender Singh, Akhil Kumar and Jitneder Kumar will be seen after a gap of 9 years in the professional ring.

WBC Asia Welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat, Pardeep Kharera, Dharmender Grewal and Kuldeep Dhanda are amongst the other names that will be a part of 'Battleground Asia'.