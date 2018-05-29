Golden State Warriors v/s Houston Rockets Game 7: Andre Iguodala ruled out

Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala will sit out Monday night's Game 7 matchup against the Houston Rockets with a knee injury.

This means Golden State Warriors's will once again be without the fifth piece of their Hamptons Five lineup.

Iguodala was injured late in the Warriors' Game 3 victory and will miss his fourth straight game.

With the best of seven series tied 3-3, the Golden State Warriors meet the Houston Rockets in a deciding Game 7 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals on Monday (Tuesday in India).

The winner advances to the NBA Finals to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers, winners of the Eastern Conference Finals over the Boston Celtics.

Earlier, LeBron James had 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists to send the Cavaliers back to the NBA Finals after an 87-79 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry had combined for seven 3-pointers in the third quarter Saturday night, rallying the Golden State Warriors from a 10-point halftime deficit to a 115-86 run-away in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

Riding a two-game winning streak but without injured point guard Chris Paul, the Rockets shocked the defending champs with an early burst of four consecutive 3-pointers to help produce a 39-22 lead after one quarter.

But the Warriors crept within 61-51 at halftime, then used powerful 3-point shooting of their own to pass Houston before the end of the third quarter and pull away early in the fourth.

Kevin Durant contributed 23 points for the Warriors, who haven't been in a Game 7 since the 2016 NBA Finals against Cleveland, a game the Cavaliers won to deny Golden State back-to-back titles.

Draymond Green had a team-high 10 rebounds and nine assists for Golden State, which shot 49.4 percent overall from the field.

Harden, who shot 4-for-12 on threes, finished with seven rebounds and a team-high nine assists for the Rockets, who committed 21 turnovers.

Eric Gordon, starting in place of Paul, had 19 points, Trevor Ariza 14 and Gerald Green 11 for the Rockets.