French Open: Novak Djokovic secures easy win in Roland Garros opener

Novak Djokovic secured an easy 6-3 6-4 6-4 win against Rogerio Dutra Silva to move to round two of the French Open on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday.

The 2016 champion is working his way back to form after a largely disappointing season blighted by an elbow injury. He hit 37 winners to reach the second round for the 14th consecutive year in Paris.

Djokovic was much better than his unfancied Brazilian opponent and controlled points from the baseline and showed neat touches around the court. However, he lost his three times too.

The 12-time grand slam champion can now prepare for a clash with either David Ferrer or Jaume Munar.

Dutra Silva made a great start when a sloppy Djokovic slipped from 0-30 to gift his opponent the first break, only for the former world number one to soon dominate from the middle of the court and hit back in game four with a fine forehand his opponent could only return into the net.

Another chance for Djokovic came and went after a well-controlled smash set up break point in game six, but he did not have to wait long for another break and a 5-3 lead - a drop backhand volley at the net swiftly followed by Dutra Silva going long.

The second set started in identical fashion with Djokovic broken at the first time of asking, but Dutra Silva relinquished the advantage immediately.

Djokovic broke again for a 3-1 lead with a vintage cross-court backhand setting up the opportunity, and - although a phenomenal backhand in game 10 gave Dutra Silva the chance to break back - it was soon a two-set lead.

The writing appeared well and truly on the wall when Djokovic broke for a 3-2 lead in the third, Dutra Silva rushing into a missed forehand before netting a backhand on break point.

Dutra Silva made a fist of it by levelling at 4-4, but once again Djokovic broke straight back before serving out for the match at the first time of asking.