French Open: Game over for Nick Kyrgios at Roland Garros, elbow injury forces Aussie to step aside

Australia's Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the French Open after failing to shake off a persistent elbow injury that has troubled him in the past few weeks, the 23-year-old announced on Sunday.

"Unfortunately I have to withdraw from this year's French Open," the world number 23 wrote in a message on Twitter.

"Having consulted with my team and medical experts it is deemed too risky for me to step out and potentially play five sets on clay especially as I have not played a singles match in nearly two months.

"I've worked hard to be ready and desperately wanted to play Roland Garros, which is very special to me but I literally ran out of time."

Sorry guys, I tried everything I could to be ready for @rolandgarros but I came up short. I’ll be back though. pic.twitter.com/jZ7OQpm28H — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) May 27, 2018

Kyrgios was scheduled to take on compatriot Bernard Tomic in the opening round on Monday.