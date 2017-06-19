Former world no one Victoria Azarenka ready to begin new part of her career

She got a wildcard entry into Mallorca Open making it a warm up event before she competes at Wimbledon 2017. Have not lost my competitive spirit, says returning Victoria Azarenka

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka, who was out of the tennis court for a year, returns this week and has claimed that she is ready for a new part of her career.

The two-time Grand Slam champion had last year in July cut her season short after announcing that she was pregnant.

And after the 2016 French Open, Azarenka hasn't played as she took time out to give birth to her first child Leo in December last year.

"My life has taken a 180-degree turn but I have not lost my competitive spirit," the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Sport24 at the Mallorca Open on Sunday.

"Here begins a new part of my career," she added.

Since winning the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, Azarenka has struggled with injury problems but looked to be back to her best when she won titles in Indian Wells and Miami in last March.

Azarenka is without a world ranking because of her absence and thus required a wild card to get into the Mallorca event which starts on Monday.

The Belarusian will face Japan's Risa Ozaki in the first round of the grass-court tournament, which will be her only competitive event before the Wimbledon gets underway on July 3.