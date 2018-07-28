Former East Bengal footballer Kalia Kulothungan dies in a road accident

Former Tamil Nadu football team’s skipper Kalia Kulothungan passed away on Saturday in a road accident in his hometown of Thanjavur in TN, according to reports.

The 40-year-old was one of the vital players for the state team in Santosh Trophy squads and also made his territory in the midfield of Mumbai FC and East Bengal in India’s domestic league.

He was a part of the winning East Bengal team which lifted the ASEAN Club Championship trophy in 2003.

Kalia Kulothungan, the member of East Bengal FC squad in the 2002-03 and 2003-04 is no more. He died in a bike accident in his village Tanjavour. May his soul rest in peace.@eastbengalfc @BluePilgrims @fni @_footytraveller @Kol_Football#RIPHero #ForeverInOurHeartsKulu pic.twitter.com/hgERgoslGO — ইস্ট বেঙ্গল আল্ট্রাস - East Bengal Ultras (@ebultras1920) July 28, 2018

The midfielder also won back-to-back I-League titles in 2002-03, 2003-04 with the football giant. He played along with some prominent names of Indian football — Bhaichung Bhutia, Okoro, Junior, Bijen and Raman Vijayan.

A lot of footballers from India took to Twitter and paid their condolences. One of them was Sunil Chettri. “Really upsetting to hear about the passing away of Kalia Kulothungan. He was one of the best ball players I've played alongside. Let's never take life for granted,” the Indian skipper tweeted.

CK Vineeth, another Indian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder/winger for Kerala Blasters tweeted, “Extremely upsetting to hear about Kalia Kulothungan - he was taken too soon from all of us. Rest in peace, Anna. You will be missed!”

Former India national football team goalkeeper, now the CEO at the Western India Football Association, Henry Menezes also paid tribute to the late footballer, Kalia. “Shocked to hear that Kalia Kulothungan the talented footballer from #Tamilnadu played for @eastbengalfc #MahindraUnited died in a road accident. Let us pray that the almighty gives strength to his family to bear this big loss.”