Five wrestlers and a driver dead in road mishap in Sangli

A return journey back home after participating in a wrestling competition proved costly for wrestlers in Sangli as five wrestlers and a driver lost lives and seven wrestlers sustained serious injuries after their vehicle hit a tractor in Kadegaon in Sangli.

The mishap took place in Wangi village in Kadegaon tehsil of Sangli at around 12 midnight on Friday. All the wrestlers practiced at Kranti wrestling center at Sangli. The deceased wrestlers have been identified as Shubham Gharge, Akash Desai, Vijay Patil, Saurabh Mane and Avinash Gaikwad. Along with these five, the driver of their vehicle Ranjeet Dhanawade also died in the mishap. Apart from them, seven other wrestlers have sustained serious injuries and they are admitted in a government hospital in Miraj.

All these wrestlers had gone to Aundh in Satara to participate at a wrestling competition. After the competition got over, they started from Satara late night on Friday and they were heading to Sangli in a multi utility vehicle.

"They were passing from Wangi village to go to small town of Kundal in Sangli. When their vehicle was crossing Shirgao phata near Wangi village, a tractor was trying also trying to come on the road from a sugarcane field. Due to the sugarcane crops, the driver could not see tractor coming onto the road and it hit the front side of the tractor after which the vehicle toppled," the police officer said.

The mishap was so bad that the entire MUV damaged in the mishap and the wrestlers were trapped inside the vehicle. According to police, five of the six persons died on the spot while one person died while he was undergoing treatment at an hospital in Miraj. The other injured wrestlers have also sustained serious injuries where some of them have received fracture to their legs and they are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the tractor driver fled away from the spot after the mishap and now police are searching him. Police have registered a case against the tractor driver in Chinchni- Wangi police station.