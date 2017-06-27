FIFA satisfied with progress for hosting U-17 World Cup

A FIFA official today expressed satisfaction over the progress made at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and four training grounds here for hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament.

Describing the progress of preparations at the host of one of the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee, Javier Ceppi said Kochi has really picked up the pace of the renovations after the 'big scare' in March (over delays).

Earlier, the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium was declared fit for hosting the prestigious FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The stadium, which boasts of a capacity of 60,000 people, will, however, accommodate a maximum of 41,748 persons for the tournament considering the safety and security of spectators.

"With one hundred days to go, things seem to be under control and the renovations are going as planned," he said in a release here.

He said the fans too have started to show more interest and are responding to the World Cup by getting their tickets early.

"We hope to have a full stadium in Kochi," Ceppi said.

The four training sites that teams participating at the venue will practice include Parade Ground, Fort Kochi Veli Football Ground, Maharajas College Ground and Sports Academy, Panampilly Ground.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup will be played between October 6 and October 28 later this year.

It was in October last year that Kochi was officially declared as one of the venues for hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup by a high-level delegation of football's world body.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)