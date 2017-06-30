FC Pune City ride to win on Senorita's double strikes

FC Pune City today rode on the double strikes from striker Senorita Nogngpluh to blank Tripude Sports Academy, Nagpur in a Group-B league match of the WIFA Women's Football Championship, at the Cooperage ground here.

Senorita scored both the goals in the first half, the first in the 14th minute and second in the 27th.

In the second match of the day, Aadhar Pratisthan, Mumbai and KSA Women's FC shared honours as they played out goal-less draw.

The Mumbai outfit Aadhar Pratisthan topped the group with 7 points while Pune City were placed second with 6 points and both have qualified for the semi-finals, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 1. The finals will be held the following day on Monday, July 3.

In the semi-finals, Aadhar Pratisthan will take on United Poona FA, while Pune City will clash with Bodyline FC.

Results Group-B: Aadhar Pratisthan, Mumbai 0 drew with KSA Women's FC, Kolhapur 0.

FC Pune City, Pune 2 (Senorita Nogngpluh 2) beat Tripude Sports Academy, Nagpur 0.

