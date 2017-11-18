Farhan Akhtar wants Sushil Kumar to not accept his Nationals gold medal

Sushil Kumar won a Wrestling Nationals gold medal on Friday in the 74kg category but the manner of the victory has upset some people.

Sushil Kumar returned to mat after 3 years and won a Wrestling Nationals gold medal on Friday in the 74kg category. However, his victory has come with controversy.

The Olympic medallist had an 'easy' outing in category with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final being all walkovers. He had to compete in just two of five scheduled bouts. Praveen, Sachin Rathi and Parveen Rana all entered the wrestling area, touched Sushil’s feet and left without competing.

However, the manner of the victory has left many questioning the worth of such a win and some people, including actor Farhan Akhtar, have requested Sushil not to accept the gold medal.

Farhan tweeted, “I hold @WrestlerSushil in high regard for all he has achieved through hard work, discipline, blood and sweat. Sincerely hope he does not accept the gold in this manner. It’s not sportsmanlike.”

I hold @WrestlerSushil in high regard for all he has achieved through hard work, discipline, blood and sweat. Sincerely hope he does not accept the gold in this manner. It’s not sportsmanlike. pic.twitter.com/Nv7WuOSJJz — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) 18 November 2017

Many others also agreed with Akhtar on the issue.

His twitter TL doesn't support your sincerely hope sir.... His celebrations of the teesri,chauthi,paanchvi jeets r nauseating ... #ThisIsNotSports — Arun (@Armenon83) 18 November 2017

If sports role models endorse this kind of behaviour then that sports will be doomed in longer run. Role models need to set examples which are sportsman worthy. Please don’t make sports politics and sportsmen as politicians. Touching feet #wtf. — Vivek Sharma (@vivek_sharma09) 18 November 2017

While some thought that it was a matter of 'respect' and Akhtar was wrong to call Sushil out.

If you don't know the ABC of a game; don't try to writing a book on it Mr. Akhtar. — Heath Ledger (@KuldeepRed) 18 November 2017