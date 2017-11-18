Essel Group 90 years
Farhan Akhtar Sushil Kumar

Farhan Akhtar wants Sushil Kumar to not accept his Nationals gold medal

Farhan Akhtar, Sushil Kumar (L)
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 18, 2017, 04:12 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Sushil Kumar won a Wrestling Nationals gold medal on Friday in the 74kg category but the manner of the victory has upset some people.

Sushil Kumar returned to mat after 3 years and won a Wrestling Nationals gold medal on Friday in the 74kg category. However, his victory has come with controversy.

The Olympic medallist had an 'easy' outing in category with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final being all walkovers. He had to compete in just two of five scheduled bouts. Praveen, Sachin Rathi and Parveen Rana all entered the wrestling area, touched Sushil’s feet and left without competing.

However, the manner of the victory has left many questioning the worth of such a win and some people, including actor Farhan Akhtar, have requested Sushil not to accept the gold medal.

Farhan tweeted, “I hold @WrestlerSushil in high regard for all he has achieved through hard work, discipline, blood and sweat. Sincerely hope he does not accept the gold in this manner. It’s not sportsmanlike.”

Many others also agreed with Akhtar on the issue.

While some thought that it was a matter of 'respect' and Akhtar was wrong to call Sushil out.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read