F1 to change look: Formula One to come up with new logo

After announcing several changes to engine regulations, Liberty Media, the Formula One owner, is planning to make another big change to the auto-racing championship.

Formula One is expected to come up with new official logo for the new season.

The current F1 logo features a black F and a 1 drawn out by a red flash with complete Formula 1 written under the logo.

The New F1 chief executive Chase Carey said the changes were planned in order to make the sport exciting and to engage fans.

"We do a professional job today but I think too much of what we do is probably not that different than it was ten years ago, whether that's graphics, sound or camera angles," Sports24 quoted Chase Carey, as saying.

"We need to make sure we continue to make sure our product has an innovation and an energy that excites and engages fans," he added.

According to reports, the logo may change from Abu Dhabi grand prix.