Egypt forward Mohamed Salah 'confident' of being fit for World Cup

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah said he is 'confident' of being fit to play at the World Cup despite sustaining a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Salah's final ended prematurely in Kiev on Sunday after a first-half challenge from Real captain Sergio Ramos led to the 25-year-old leaving the pitch in tears, clutching his shoulder.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that the injury "did not look good" after the match, but Salah posted on Sunday: "It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

On Sunday the Egyptian FA also posted on Twitter that it is "optimistic" Salah would recover in time to travel to Russia.

Klopp admitted the loss of Liverpool's 44-goal star was a huge blow to his team's confidence. "The situation with Ramos and Mo was really bad a shock for the team. You could see that, Madrid immediately came up," he said.