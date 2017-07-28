Dutee Chand gets lifeline, likely to take part in World Championships

Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand is likely to take part in next month's World Athletics Championships.

Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand is likely to take part in next month's World Athletics Championships as she has received an invitation from the International Association of Athletics Federation despite failing to touch the original qualification standard.

Dutee, who missed the original entry standard of 11.26 seconds, got an invite from the IAAF as the target number of 56 athletes for women's 100m event was yet to be reached for the August 4-13 World Championships in London.

Dutee's best of 11.30 seconds, which she clocked during the Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi on May 15, during the qualifying period gives her a global ranking of 100.

"We have got an invite from the IAAF offering a quota entry for Dutee Chand in the women's 100m race. It's because the targeted number of athletes in that event (women's 100m) has not been reached," Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla told