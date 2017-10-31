Delhi HC sets aside election of Praful Patel as AIFF President

In a dramatic development, the Delhi High Court has set aside the election of Praful Patel as AIFF President. His election was set aside as it was found that the entire process wasn't in accordance with the National Sports code. For the interim, former CEC SY Qureshi has been appointed as the administrator of federation by the High Court.

The Court has ordered that fresh election should be conducted within the next five months.

Patel received much praise after successful organisation of Fifa Under-17 World Cup.