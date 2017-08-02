Daniel Sturridge suffers thigh injury as Liverpool drub Bayern Munich

Sturridge, whose career has been blighted by a string of injuries over the last three seasons, scored Liverpool's third goal, but immediately pulled up and was substituted in the 87th minute.

"He hurt his thigh. He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also scored for Liverpool, who open their Premier League campaign at Watford on August 12.

Sights on Premier League title

Before the Bayern game on Tuesday, Klopp said that Liverpool are working hard towards their aim of winning the Premier League title. The Merseyside club were in early title contention last season, six points behind leaders Chelsea at the halfway stage, but faded to finish 17 points behind the champions in fourth place.

"Yes, we will be playing for the championship," Klopp told reporters. "We don't start a season by not having any ambitions. We have to have our goals and I think we have a very good team now. We did have a bit of bad luck last season. I think we can play a little bit better. Let's hope everything will work very well and that there isn't much more to improve. We have to work very hard on it and we're doing that."

Forward Sadio Mane returned from a long-term knee injury in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin last Saturday and the 25-year-old praised winger Mohamed Salah, who scored the third goal.

"Everybody has seen how he's quicker than everyone on the pitch," Mane told the club's website. (www.liverpoolfc.com) "He's a nice lad and a great player. I am able to play every forward position. I don't have a problem with that. I have played left wing, right wing and striker – it's no problem for me."