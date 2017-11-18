Cristiano Ronaldo wants 7 children and as many Ballon d'Or awards!

Just few days after becoming a father for the fourth time, Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed that he wants a total of seven children and same amount of Ballon d'Or awards.

Ronaldo, who previously lifted the prestigious price in 2008, 2013 and 2014 and 2016, is among frontrunners to retain his crown, which would see him pull level with Lionel Messi in winning it five times.

When asked about his future plans, Ronaldo said that he is quite confident about picking up the award for the fifth time. "With the Ballon d'Or, I know the panel is still voting. I'm confident. I'm confident of winning, not worried. If you ask me if I want to win it, I'll obviously tell you yes. I know what a fifth Ballon d'Or would mean for posterity," the Daily Star quoted Ronaldo, as saying.

The star striker further said that his ambition is to keep winning the award till he is playing before expressing that he wants three more children. "I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or. As long as I play, I'll have the ambition to win all I can. So, my dream is the fifth Ballon d'Or. And, next year, there will be another one to look for," he said.

Earlier, Ronaldo had taken to his Instagram account to confirm the birth of his first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. He had posted a picture of a happy couple with the star striker's eldest son and new-born baby girl called Alana Martina, captioning, "Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"

In June, Ronaldo welcomed birth of his twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, from a surrogate mother in the United States. Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr., who was born in 2010.

On professional front, Madrid side have struggled so far this season, with Ronaldo only netting once in the league this term. The Zinedine Zidane-led side will aim to close the eight-point gap between them and Barcelona when they lock horns with Atletico Madrid this weekend.