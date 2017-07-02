Essel Group 90 years
football, portugal, mexico, FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, Third Place, adrien silva, guillermo ochoa, chile, germany, juan carlo

Confederations Cup 2017: Portugal beat Mexico to win third place in thrilling comeback

Portugal's players celebrate with their bronze medals at the end of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup third place match against Mexico at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 2, 2017 (AFP)
Sun, 2 Jul 2017-08:38pm , Reuters

Portugal, who missed a spot kick given thanks to the video assistant referees 16 minutes into the match, were awarded a second penalty after 104 minutes when Miguel Layun handled the ball.

An extra-time penalty from Adrien Silva gave Portugal a 2-1 win over Mexico and third place in the 2017 Confederations Cup on Sunday. Portugal, who missed a spot kick given thanks to the video assistant referees 16 minutes into the match, were awarded a second penalty after 104 minutes when Miguel Layun handled the ball.

Adrien Silva converted the kick to give the European champions a hard-fought victory. The win came after Pepe saved his side with an equaliser in the 91st minute, hurling himself at a cross to knock the ball past Man of the Match Guillermo Ochoa with the sole of his boot.

Mexico, champions of this tournament in 1999, had taken the lead after 54 minutes when keeper Rui Patricio missed a Chicharito cross and the ball bounced in off Luis Neto's leg for an own goal. Portugal had Nelson Semedo sent off for a second booking after 106 minutes, and Mexico's Raul Jimenez was shown the red card six minutes later as both sides went all out for the win.

FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, confed cup, Confederations Cup 2017, Chile, arturo vidal, germany, Julian Draxler, Juan Antonio Pi

ALSO READ

'Chile can prove they're best in the world,' says Arturo Vidal ahead of Confed Cup final against Germany

Mexico's Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio was also sent to the stands in the dying seconds after protesting about a decision not to consult the video referee over a penalty claim. The result, which means Portugal are still unbeaten against Mexico in five encounters dating back to 1969, came just hours before world champions Germany faced South American champions Chile in the final in St. Petersburg.

 
Comments
 

Also Read