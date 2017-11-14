China Open Super Series: Ashwini Ponnapa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy qualify for main draw

The mixed doubles duo will be in action along with PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in single's draw.

The mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa qualified for to the main draw of the China Open Superseries Premier event after two fighting victories in the qualifying, on Tuesday.

Ponnappa and Rankireddy got past Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Wu Ti Jung 24-22 21-7 before edging out the Danish combine of Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen 21-16 19-21 22-20.

The Indians face another Danish duo, Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen, in the first round of the main draw on Wednesday.

The leading Indian players, including Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, will also be in action.

World number two Kidambi Srikanth pulled out of the tournament with a muscle strain.