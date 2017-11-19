Chen Long defeats world number one Viktor Axelsen to win China Open

Olympic champion Chen Long defeated world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark to win the China Open on Sunday. This Long's fourth China Open title.

The sixth-seeded Chinese won the match 21-16, 14-21, 21-13 in match that lasted 72 minutes.

The 23-year-old Axelsen has had a superb year, winning the world title and becoming the leading figure in the men's game. But Sunday's defeat extends his poor run against the more experienced Chen, 28, who has now won eight of their nine meetings.

It was Chen's first China Open crown since 2013.

In the women's category, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi beat Chinese qualifier Gao Fangjie to win her first Superseries title of the year. 20-year-old Yamaguchi came through 21-13, 21-15 in 41 minutes.