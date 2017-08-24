Champions League 2017-18 draw: All you need to know ahead of group stages

Here are all the details of the Champions League 2017-18 draw, with the final list of the 32 teams that have qualified for the upcoming season.

The final stage of qualifying for the group stage of the 2017-18 Champions League (CL) season ended on Thursday, with Liverpool dominating the headlines after their emphatic 6-3 aggregate win over Hoffenheim.

There was a huge amount at stake in Thursday's games as teams who take part in the group stage receive a minimum fixed payment of 12.7 million euros ($15.00 million), with bonuses of 1.5 million euros per win and 500,000 euros for a draw. Teams also receive money from the market pool which can vary from anything between 1.4 million euros to more than 50 million depending on the size of the market in the club's respective country.

Liverpool last played in the group stage of the Champions League in 2014-15 and their presence means the English Premier League will have five of the 32 teams after Manchester United qualified as Europa League winners.

Other than Liverpool, Portugal's Sporting also went on the rampage, scoring four times in the last half hour to beat former European champions Steaua Bucharest, now known as FCSB, 5-1 away after they had been held 0-0 at home in the first leg.

Qarabag became the first team from Azerbaijan to reach the group stage when they qualified on away goals after losing 2-1 away to FC Copenhagen, while APOEL Nicosia and CSKA Moscow also went through.

Georgi Shchennikov and Alan Dzagoev gave CSKA Moscow a 2-0 win over Young Boys (3-0 on aggregate) and APOEL Nicosia's 0-0 draw at Slavia Prague was enough for them to qualify for the third time (2-0).

APOEL Nicosia's result also meant the line-up for Thursday's CL draw is complete. The draw will take place in Monaco at 1.30 pm (IST). All 32 teams that will compete this season have been divided into four 'pots' of eight teams each. There will be eight groups that will be finally drawn, with each of them having one team from each of the four pots.

Here are the four pots: