Boxing: Three Indian puglists advance to QFs of Asian Junior Championships in Philippines

Three Indian boxers today advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa, Philippines.

Selay Roy (46kg), Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) and Aman Sherawat (70kg) entered the last-eight stage after winning their respective opening bouts.

While Roy defeated Japan's Tagawa Ruka in a unanimous verdict, Kattimani got the better of Saudi Arabia's Majrashi Ziyad Ali.

Sherawat, on the other hand, eased past UAE's Saif Alkindi in his opening bout to advance.

However, Swapnil Anil (50kg) lost to Kazakhstan's Talgat Syrymbetov.