BCCI unlikely to sign ICC MPA over governance issue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Special General Meeting (SGM) has agreed to disagree upon the new governance model of International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

In the presence of "Big Three" architect N Srinivasan, it was agreed to keep all the legal options open in this regard and not sign the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) till there are changes made to suit Indian cricket.

This has come on a day the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) was expecting the BCCI members to discuss ways to implement Justice Lodha panel reforms.

DNA has learnt that it all sparked after a few senior officials, including a former player, apprised the house on "how they saw a visible shift in the attitude of other cricket countries towards India in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy".

The members were also reminded that the mandate of the previous SGM was amply clear that "the secretary will go and negotiate with ICC but cannot sign on any document without apprising the House". The BCCI did get a $100 million more across an eight-year cycle.

However, a radical new governance structure is set to change the way cricket is run and administered and will reduce the influence of the BCCI.

If implemented, ICC Board will have just two levels of memberships — Full and Associate — having an independent female director on the ICC Board. This will increase the votes on the ICC Board to 17 (12 Full Members, three Associates, independent female director and a chairman).

Only the BCCI and Sri Lanka Cricket opposed the governance structure in April before being outvoted.

This will end India's dominance in world cricket as earlier it was easier for the richest board to manoeuvre majority amongst earlier 10 voting members by offering various sops.

"We, therefore, decided to keep all our legal options open in this regard," said a senior member.

Scindia takes Johri to task

On the main question of COA's diktats over Justice Lodha reforms, BCCI again played a tactical game of "constitute five or six-member committee soon to see how best and quickly the principal order of the SC can be implemented".

The decision can be seen as another attempt to defy SC orders passed nearly a year ago (on July 18, 2016).

"The House deliberated in very detail and with a view to complete the implementation process, constituted a committee which will examine how best quickly they are implemented," said the acting secretary Choudhary after the meeting in Mumbai.

Choudhary immediately clarified that none of the members from COA will be part of this proposed committee.

Former Union minister and Madhya Pradesh representative Jyotiraditya Scindia asked a few uncomfortable questions to not just BCCI CEO Rahul Johri but also to representative of the Board's legal firm, Amarchand Mangaldas.

"Tell me, what is my position here?" Scindia said referring to legal position of BCCI members present in the house.

"Are we here to record? Or we can approve? What happens if we disapprove?" he asked the CEO if the members have powers to pass orders or not.

"If I have no work here then why would I waste my time in attending such meetings where I have no powers to exercise?" Scindia continued.

He then asked CEO Rahul Johri "what has he done to ensure that processes are followed as per BCCI constitution". This was about COA's recent decision to award one-time money to few more cricketers as well as reject the BCCI-appointed Team India manager for Champions Trophy, Milind Kanmadika.

The matter slipped out of control when legal representative suggested that "COA feels that they are the Working Committee".

At this point, the entire House got after Johri and asked "then why all those decision have not come before House for approval as per BCCI constitution?"

In all, not a single important decision in regard to implementing SC orders were taken or discussed in the house. Going by COA side of story, all this defiance would be brought before the SC during the next hearing on July 14.