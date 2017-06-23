Badminton: PV Sindhu crashes out in quarterfinals against World No 1

In a major blow, Rio-Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Australian Open Super Series after going down against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event on Friday.

The fifth-seed made a spectacular start to her last-eight clash, leading Tzu Ying 21-16 after the first game.

However, Sindhu failed to continue the momentum and went down to suffer a 21- 10, 20-22, 16-21 defeat against the World No.1 that lasted for an hour.

In another women’s singles clash, India’s Saina Nehwal will look to book her place in the semifinals when she takes on sixth-seed Sun Yu later today.

Earlier today, Kidambi Srikanth, who was playing his third quarterfinal in last five tournaments, outplayed fellow countryman B. Sai Praneeth 25-23, 21-17 in a thrilling all-Indian clash of the men's singles event to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament.