Badminton - Australian Open: India's B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma bow out in quarter-finals

Indian tennis ace B Sai Praneeth suffered a major blow as he crashed out of the ongoing Australian Open after going down in straight games to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The 25-year-old failed to capitalize on his good performance in the tournament so far and slumped to a shocking 21-23, 13-21 defeat against seventh-seed Cheuk Yiu in a thrilling clash of the men's singles event that lasted 43 minutes.

Earlier, Praneeth eased past Panji Ahmad Maulana of Indonesia 21-12, 21-14 to book his place in the last-eight of the tournament.

In another quarter-final clash, fourth-seed Sameer Verma also bowed out of the tournament after suffering a 14-21, 6-21 defeat against China's Lu Guangzu in 34 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the men's doubles event after registering win in a three-game thriller against fellow countrymen Arjun M.R. Ramchandran Shlok.

Attri and Reddy rebounded strongly from a game down to clinch a 17-21,21-19,21-18 win over Arjun and Ramachandran in 51 minutes in their quarter-final clash.

Attri and Reddi will now square off with the Indonesian team of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto for a place in the summit showdown.