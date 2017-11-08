ATP World Tour Finals: Nadal faces Dimitrov and Thiem, Federer gets Zverev, Cilic in draw

Rafa Nadal's inclusion assuaged fears that the World No. 1 might be forced to withdraw from the event.

Rafael Nadal was named in the Pete Sampras Group for the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday, assuaging fears that the World No. 1 might be forced to withdraw from the event.

Nadal will be joined by Dominic Thiem, David Goffin in the group while his toughest match is likely to be againt Grigor Dimitrov.

Meanwhile the Boris Becker Group will consist of Roger Federer as well as Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic and Jack Sock.

The draw for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals, which begins on 12-19 November at The O2 in London, took place on Wednesday.

However, Nadal inclusion in the draw does not in itself prove that he will take part. Pablo Carreño Busta and Sam Querrey will be the back-up players at the event.