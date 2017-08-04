After beating world no 22, India's Yuki Bhambri beats Guido Pella to enter quarterfinals

Yuki Bhambri enters the singles quarterfinals of ATP Citi Open with a win over Argentina's Guido Pella who is ranked exactly 100 places above the Indian in ATP singles chart.

Yuki Bhambri has extended his good run at the ATP Citi Open by entering the singles quarterfinals with a come-from-behind win over Argentina's Guido Pella in Washington DC, USA.

Ranked 200, Bhambri eked out a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 win over Pella, who is ranked exactly 100 places above the Indian in the ATP singles chart.

It is for the first time that Bhambri has won three matches in the main draw of an ATP World Tour event.

This will be only the second appearance for Bhambri in the singles quarterfinals of an ATP World Tour event as he had reached the Chennai Open last-eight in 2014. However, he had won only two main draw matches at that time as it was an ATP 250 event with a draw of 32 singles players.

The ATP 500 has 64 players in main draw and Bhambri has already assured himself of 90 points and a prize purse of USD 44595. These points should help him get close to 150 or slightly better when the new rankings are issued on Monday.