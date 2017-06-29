Athletics-Bolt holds on to win 100 metres at Golden Spike

Usain Bolt overcame a slow start to win the 100 metres at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting on Wednesday in a time of 10.06 seconds.

In his second 100m outing of his final season, the Jamaican was slow out of the blocks before jumping ahead and edging Yunier Perez of Cuba, who ran a personal best 10.09 seconds.

Bolt, the 30-year-old with eight Olympic golds and 13 world championship medals, will make his final bow at the world championships in London in August.

